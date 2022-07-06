Tangedco utilises record 111 mn units of wind energy in 1 day

CHENNAI: Tangedco on Tuesday utilised an all-time high of 111.129 million units of wind energy bettering its previous record of 107 million units.

In a tweet, Tangedco chairman Rajesh Lakhani said after achieving peak wind power generation, it utilised 111.129 MU on Tuesday. The previous high was 107.552 MU on August 7, 2020. He said that the wind forecast looks good for the coming days as well.

For the third successive day, the utility has utilised 100 plus MU of wind energy even as the wind generators were happy over the non-curtailment.

AD Thirumoorthy, member of the State Working Group of Renewable Energy, Tamil Nadu Government said that it is good to see full utilisation of wind energy by the Tangedco. “There was a lot of pressure mounted on the Tangedco on not to waste green power. Now better things are happening, ” he said, adding that a lot of other factors also play a role in the high utilisation of wind energy.

“Wind is also good consistently and there is power demand to absorb wind energy. There is no curtailment, ” he said.

Sources in Tangedco said that the forecast for wind power generation is good for the coming days. “However, there was a slight drop in the wind power generation on Wednesday due to rain. We are expecting wind season which starts in mid-May and lasts till September,” sources added.

All-time high wind power utilisation

July 5, 2022: 111.129 Million Units

August 7, 2020: 107.584 MU

July 19, 2018: 107.317 MU

July 4, 2022: 106.905 MU

July 20, 2018: 106.568 MU