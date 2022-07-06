Only 53% of engg applicants uploaded certificates in TN

CHENNAI: The registration of students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu might have crossed 1.47 lakh within a span of three weeks.

However, of the total enrolment, only 53 per cent of candidates have proceeded further and uploaded the certificates, which is the third level of the admission process.

The online registration for the students, who want to pursue engineering courses in the State, had started on June 20, and on the first day itself, about 18,000 candidates have enrolled.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that as of July 6, 2022, till 6 pm, a total of 1,47,947 applications have been registered by the students. "However, at the same time, only as many as 69,515 students have uploaded their certificates, which is around 53%,” he added.

The official said of the total registration, only about one lakh students have paid the fees for enrollment, which is the second step after filing online applications, he added.

Stating the reason for the poor response for uploading the certificates after submitting online applications, he said many students would have tried in colleges affiliated with deemed universities.

Pointing out that the last date for uploading certificates was on July 19, the official said: "If this scenario continues to exist, this year more than one lakh engineering seats will be left vacant".

However, the official pointed out that after the release of the merit/rank list, many students will upload their certificates to proceed further to counseling rounds.

"Soon after the release of rank list, grievances redressal will be held from August 9 to August 14 to know the reason for not uploading the certificates,” he said adding that similarly, all the candidates, who were applied for engineering courses, will be communicated to their registered email to also know their issues.

The official said that the engineering counseling is also expected to be held in the physical mode so that the experts from the student's facilitation centre, who would look into all admission aspects, will look into the student's issue.

"The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts the engineering admissions in the state, is determined to complete the whole process as per schedule on September 18.”