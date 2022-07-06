IT sleuths raid various premises of SP Velumani’s aide

COIMBATORE: Multiple teams from the Income Tax Department raided the different premises of Chandrasekar, a close aide of AIADMK ex- minister SP Velumani across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The raids were conducted in Vadavalli house of Chandrasekar, the publisher of AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’. He also holds the post of MGR youth wing secretary in Coimbatore South District. An eight member team from the I-T Department commenced the raid at 12 noon in his residence, which stretched till late in the night. Similar raids were carried out in six places in Coimbatore. Also, searches were conducted in other offices and business establishments linked to Chandrasekar across Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths quizzed six Coimbatore Corporation engineers regarding awarding of contracts under smart city projects and other development works. The DVAC has already booked SP Velumani for corruption in contracts of various projects awarded in Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations.