Four boys creating nuisance under ganja influence in Thanjai held

TIRUCHY: Four minor boys who were making nuisance and attacking street vendors under the influence of ganja were secured by police in Thanjavur on Wednesday. A group of five minor boys who were seen under the influence of ganja had attacked roadside vendors near Sivagangai part in Thanjavur recently and the injured vendors lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur West police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and secured a 17-year-old boy on the day of the incident. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the police located the other boys at Srinivasapuram and they were secured. During initial investigations, the police found that the boys to be habitual alcoholics and were in the habit of consuming ganja and other narcotic substances. The police are in the process of sending them to the government observation home.