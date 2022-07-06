Agniveer hiring drive in Kumari, Tirupur from Aug

COIMBATORE: Even as the DMK remains opposed to the Agnipath scheme terming it against national interest, the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai, announced that two Agniveer army recruitment rallies for male candidates in 27 districts of TN will be held in Kanniyakumari and Tirupur from August.

The recruitment rally is scheduled at Arignar Anna Sports Stadium, Nagercoil, from August 21 to September 1 for men from Tiruchy, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, and Karaikal (Puducherry UT). said a press statement.

The rally is for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass and Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories. Online registration is open till July 30, and admit cards will be issued online after August 10. The rally scheduled at TEA Public Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Avinashi, between September 20 and October 1 is for aspirants from Coimbatore, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Krishnagiri and Tirupur districts. Online registration for this rally is open from July 5 to August 3, and admit cards will be issued online after August 14.

Online registration of candidates on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory.