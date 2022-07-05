Two brothers drown in GA canal; one body retrieved

TIRUCHY: Two siblings, who were taking bath in the GA canal at Orathanadu drowned on Monday. Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the body of one of the victims and a search is on for the other. Sources said, T Dinesh (19) from Tharanallur in Tiruchy, who recently passed Class 12, was training a group of students in Silambam, a traditional martial arts, in Tiruchy and his brother T Rajesh (16), a Class 11 student, went to attend a family function at Uranipuram near Orathanadu. After taking part in the function, the siblings went to take bath in the GA canal in the village. While bathing, Rajesh, who did not know swimming, moved to the deeper portion of the canal and started to drown. Dinesh, who jumped into the canal to rescue his brother, also started drowning. Villagers, who saw the siblings battling for life, alerted Thiruvonam police and the Fire and Rescue Service personnel at Karambakudi. But, before the personnel reached the spot, both drowned. Fire service personnel managed to retrieve the body of Dinesh and sent it to Orathanadu GH while a search was on for the body of Rajesh.