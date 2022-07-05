Trio arrested for cheating Madurai engineering college chairman

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the city police for cheating the proprietor and chairman of a Madurai-based engineering college by promising to get him a funding of Rs 200 crore as a loan for the development of the college. The trio took a commission of Rs 5.4 crore from the college chairman, Mohammed Jaleel and conned him, police said.

Jaleel had met the prime suspect Muthuvel alias BM Reddy at the latter’s office in Villivakkam a few years ago. Muthuvel had posed as a bigtime financier, claiming to have deep pockets and also contacts to arrange huge sums of money.

When Jaleel sought Muthuvel to help him get a loan of Rs 200 crore, Muthuvel demanded 2 per cent commission for his work. Though Jaleel honoured his promise, Muthuvel did not get the loan for him and kept on evading him.

Based on Jaleel’s complaint, the central crime branch sleuths registered a case and arrested BM Reddy, of Villivakkam, his accomplices M Sankar (34), of Villivakkam, and D Issakiel Rajan (37), of Katpadi in Vellore.

The trio was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.