DMS officials question four accused in oocyte sale racket

COIMBATORE: A team of officials from Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Monday inquired the four accused in the oocyte sale racket case. The medical team led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) inquired the victim girl’s mother, her live-in partner, intermediary and A John, who made a forged Aadhaar card following permission granted by the court. The two women were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, while John has been in Erode sub jail and the woman’s live-in partner in Gobi prison. Based on information gathered from the four accused in the sensational case, the team is likely to submit a report to the government. The minor was taken to hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri besides neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to donate eggs.