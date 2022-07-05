TamilNadu

DMS officials question four accused in oocyte sale racket

The medical team led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) inquired the victim girl’s mother, her live-in partner, intermediary and A John, who made a forged Aadhaar card following permission granted by the court.
Erode sub jail
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A team of officials from Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Monday inquired the four accused in the oocyte sale racket case. The medical team led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) inquired the victim girl’s mother, her live-in partner, intermediary and A John, who made a forged Aadhaar card following permission granted by the court. The two women were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, while John has been in Erode sub jail and the woman’s live-in partner in Gobi prison. Based on information gathered from the four accused in the sensational case, the team is likely to submit a report to the government. The minor was taken to hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri besides neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to donate eggs.

DMs
Aadhaar Card
Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services
Coimbatore Central Prison
Director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services
oocyte sale racket case
Erode sub jail

