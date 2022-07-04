Dravidian politics failed to fulfil people’s aspirations, says Ravi

BENGALURU: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday termed a DMK leader’s statement regarding demand for an independent country of Tamil Nadu, as the regional party’s acceptance of failure of its Dravidian politics. Ravi, who is the JP Nadda-led party’s in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said the BJP’s growth in the state has turned the heat on the ruling DMK there.

DMK leader A Raja has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide ‘State autonomy,’ and not push them to seek an independent nation. “If they (DMK) are talking such things in Tamil Nadu after doing five decades of politics, it is clear that BJP’s growth is turning the heat on them. Realising that their ideology has failed, they are talking about such things,” Ravi said.

“The DMK, which did five decades of power politics in Tamil Nadu has accepted its failure. Their Dravidian politics has failed to fulfil the aspirations of Tamil people, it only succeeded in sowing the seed of dynasty politics and corruption,” he said.

The BJP is committed to fulfil the aspirations of all people, including Tamils, he said.

Ravi, also MLA of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, said, Congress has “Modi phobia” and wants to oppose whatever he does, when people are supporting him election after election. “Whatever they do, there is no opportunity for the Congress to come to power in Karnataka. The whole political eco system in the country feels that Congress’s downfall is due to its own policies, which are dynasty politics, casteism, corruption and appeasement politics,” he added.