Don't nudge us to seek independent Tamil Nadu, says DMK's Raja

CHENNAI: DMK leader A Raja has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide 'state autonomy', and not push them to seek an independent country.

Addressing a party meet of representatives of urban local bodies, Raja said though the icon of the Dravidian movement, Thanthai Periyar stood for an independent Tamil Nadu, the DMK moved away from it.

The party, though accepted Periyar, backed integrity and democracy and said, 'long live India' and the party continues to stick to that line.

"I am telling Amit Shah and the Prime Minister with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our Chief Minister is journeying on the path of Anna (former Chief Minister and DMK founder), do not push us on the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country, give state autonomy and we will not rest till then," he said.