AIADMK will never be elected, says TTV on leadership battle

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran sparked a row over AIADMK's leadership battle between EPS and OPS on Monday.

A meeting of integrated district functionaries was held today in Dharmapuri on behalf of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), where general secretary TTV Dhinakaran participated in the meeting.

He said, "Information that came to me was that money was given to those who came to the AIADMK General Committee."

Reacting to this, AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that a defamation case will be filed against me. "I am ready to face the case if it continues," he said.

"AMMK is continuously working to fulfill Jayalalithaa's policies and ambitions. I have started a private party. AIADMK general committee meeting, what if general secretary election is held? What if it doesn't happen to me," he further added.

"No matter what kind of leadership comes to AIADMK, single or dual, the party will no longer be elected. AIADMK movement is heading towards decline. The people of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing various trials for the past one year," TTV Dhinakaran added.