Textile expo centre, testing lab at Karur soon: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: With a view to attracting more foreign investment to boost Tamil Nadu’s industry prospects, especially textile products, a permanent exhibition-cum-trading centre will be established and a testing lab for quality check would also be built in Karur, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

Addressing a massive gathering during his visit to Karur, Stalin said that Karur district is one of the major industrial districts across the State and known for its textile industry. The government has already promised to establish a dyeing park here which will soon be materialised. “The district is a major textile hub and to develop the industry further, we have announced a SIPCOT park and initial works are in progress,” he said.

Referring to the interaction programme with entrepreneurs late on Friday evening, the Chief Minister said industrialists who participated in the programme had put forth a series of requests for the development of industries in the district. It was an elaborate interaction and the entrepreneurs lauded the government’s support for the overall development in the State, he said. “As a response to their demands, we decided to establish a permanent exhibition-cum-trade centre for textile products to attract buyers from foreign countries and other states,” the CM said.

Stalin added that an advanced testing lab of international standards for quality checking of textile products will also be established in Karur. The district has the potential to compete in textile manufacturing and mosquito net production with other industrial districts like Tirupur, he added.

Vidiyal Veedu beneficiary gets house:

‘Vidiyal veedu’, a differently-abled friendly house was handed over to a beneficiary in Karur on Saturday. The Vidiyal Veedu concept was readied by Minister V Senthil Balaji to benefit the differently-abled persons. The homes would have a ramp along with handle bars. The floor tiles are fixed with touch and feel method to help beneficiaries. On Saturday, the house (427 sqft worth Rs 5 lakh) along with patta was handed over to K John Roselin Mary at Panchamadevi panchayat.