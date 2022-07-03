People’s happiness is testimony for good governance, says CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Happiness on the faces of people is the testimony for our good governance and so I am not bothered about the unwarranted criticism as I run short of time to serve people, said the Chief Minister MK Stalin in Karur on Saturday when he was given a rousing reception during his maiden visit as Chief Minister

Distributing welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 500 crore and laying foundation to as many as 99 works to the tune of Rs 581.44 crore, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, for the past one year, we planned, executed and established several good works and handed over them to the people.

“I am satisfied by the achievements of the past one year government and I see the happiness on each face and that is the testimony for our good governance,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that he is very particular to uplift the people and so running short of time to do good things for the people, the Chief Minister MK Stalin said, that was the reason, he does not care about the unwarranted criticisms against the government. “I do not care about the people without dignity making criticism. We can fight with more than a thousand dignified people but not a single degrading people”, he said.

Listing out the schemes brought out by the government, the Chief Minister said, the DMK government is known for action and committed to fulfill the genuine demands of the people and the people will tell how social justice is maintained in the state. “I pity those who want to become popular by criticizing me and the DMK government. We light lamps of knowledge in each household as the people believed me as one among them and gave me the Chief Minister’s chair and I will always uphold the faith,” he said.