Megalithic age iron smelting furnace found near Srivilliputhur

MADURAI: Tracing the ancestry of the Megalithic culture, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation has found an iron smelting furnace, believed to be 4,000 years old, near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district.

The archaeological study by the Foundation led by its president V Rajaguru yielded some fascinating information about the ancient people, who followed the megalithic tradition.

Based on information shared by Mangapuram Muthuraj, the research team found archeological traces in front of the Kavalthoppu Pechiyamman temple at Venkateswarapuram village near Srivilliputhur. At a distance of 300 meters to the south of the temple, the Megalithic Age stone circle and Dolmen were found in a dilapidated condition.

There are remains of iron ore, iron slag, black and red potsherds, broken parts of stone hammers, terracotta pipes and sling stone found scattered on about one acre by the temple. These are traces of the Megalithic Age iron smelting furnace, Rajaguru, said on Thursday.

People, who lived in the megalithic period, were familiar with the technology of smelting naturally available iron ores through furnaces and extracting iron. They used iron to make weapons such as knives, axes, spears and agricultural implements. Therefore, the Megalithic Age is also known as the Iron Age. The discovery of iron contributed to the cultural development of the Iron Age.

Of the antique tools spotted, he said the top of the stone hammer had a circular groove. The iron ore was broken into small pieces with a stone hammer and smelted in a furnace to extract the iron. Since high temperature heat’s required to melt the ore, terracotta pipes with small holes were used to inflate the furnace with high pressure. There are two terracotta iron furnaces buried under.

Natural iron ores were found in the foothills of the Western Ghats around Srivilliputhur. Hence, traces of iron furnace with Megalithic Age monuments could be found in many places in these areas.

Similarly, antiquities were also found during the Modur excavations in Krishnagiri district. The chronology of the samples found at the Mayiladumparai excavation confirms that people in Tamil Nadu were aware of the use of iron 4,200 years ago.

Citing these, the Foundation demanded that excavations be carried out here to uncover the structure of the ancient iron smelting furnace. The government should uncover this through excavations.