Covid hits new high in TN; 4 districts’ TPR crosses 10 pc

CHENNAI: Covid cases saw an increasing trend and reported more than 2,500 cases on Saturday as the daily cases stood at 2,533, including one imported case from Assam. This brings the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 34,80,103. With 32,789 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, four districts record a TPR above 10 per cent.

Chennai saw 1,059 cases of Covid, taking overall active cases in the city to 5,603. The city has an overall TPR of 11.4 per cent, after 8,985 samples were tested in the city in the past 24 hours.

The cases in Chengalpattu are also following a similar trend as the district is nearing 400 cases and 393 cases were reported on Saturday. The district recorded the highest TPR of 14.3 per cent. Other two districts -Tiruvallur (12.9 per cent) and Virudhunagar (11.8 per cent) record TPR above 10 per cent in the State. Tiruvallur reported 142 cases and 117 cases were reported in Coimbatore.

The active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 13,319. As many as 1,372 more recoveries were recorded, taking the total of people recovered so far to 34,28,758. With no more deaths recorded, death toll stood at 38,026.