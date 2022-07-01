Immune response to Covid declining, booster dose important: Ma Su

CHENNAI: "Immunity among the general public based on the immune response through sero-prevalence survey was reported to be about 88 per cent, including the immune response due to vaccines, but it is found to be decreasing lately. Thus, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated with a precautionary booster dose," Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

The Health Minister said that there have been more than 2,000 daily cases of Covid reported across the State, with BA.2.38, BA.4 and BA.5 being prevalent largely. Even if one person in a family gets infected, it is easily being transmitted to everyone else in the family, including children.

Even in the government offices and department meetings, people have been asked to wear masks. Public should also co-operate and ensure that social distancing is being followed and everyone wears masks in social gatherings and other places. The mega vaccination drive is being conducted on July 10th and all those due for the first and second dose of vaccines against Covid, should get vaccinated, " he said.

He further said that all the healthcare facilities are equipped with an adequate number of beds and despite 11,000 active cases, about 95 per cent of people are in home isolation. Talking about the testing for Covid, he said that the symptomatic people and their contacts are being tested. The testing is being increased gradually across the State.

The Health Minister inaugurated the International Conference on Urogynaecology organised by the Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology (IOG) and Urogynaecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Society of India (URPSSI).

A total of 1,000 specialists participated in the international conference, including 30 international experts and more than 60 Indian specialists. On day one of the conference, training was given in surgical methods that can immediately assist in cases of prolapse of the uterus, bladder and rectum, and the effects that occur during childbirth.

According to a survey conducted in Tamil Nadu, 63 per cent of women have some form of urinary problem. Currently, medicos are trained in urology at the Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital. The Health Minister also lauded the contribution of doctors in the healthcare sector, especially during the pandemic.