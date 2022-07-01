HC closes case against TN for letting Rivaldo back into forest

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking action against the State Forest Department allegedly for letting the elephant Rivaldo into the forest area without treating the injury which was found in the pachyderm's nostril.

Heading the first bench along with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari passed the direction to close the case as the Forest Department and the chief wildlife warden informed the court that Rivaldo is doing well and he was put into the forest only on the basis of a report of five-member veterinary doctors.

However, the petitioner named Muralidharan submitted that the elephant was not properly treated by the forest officials. “When the elephant was found with injuries in its nostril and the trunk areas, the forest department caught and treated it in the Vazhaithottam area near Masinagudi. The forest department said that Rivaldo’s injuries were cured and let him into the forest. Unexpectedly, Rivaldo has come back to the Vazhaithottam region. It seems his injuries were not cured completely, ” the petitioner added.

The petitioner further wanted a direction to bring back Rivaldo to MR Palaiyam elephant rejuvenation camp in Tiruchy district for providing him with proper treatment.

However, the Forest Department categorically denied the contentions of the petitioner by submitting that Rivaldo is doing well, thus it is not required to take him to the elephants’ camp.

The chief wildlife warden also submitted medical records of Rivaldo showing that his health condition is stable now.

Recording the submissions by the Forest Department and chief wildlife warden the bench disposed of the plea.