Applications for 2nd level constable jobs from July 7: TN USRB

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Personnel Selection Board has announced that applications can be made from July 7 for the 3,552 secondary police posts in Tamil Nadu.

Seema Agarwal, DGP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Personnel Selection Board, said in a statement that there are 3,552 secondary police posts vacant in the State. In it, the announcement for the posts of Armed Forces, Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, Second Class Prison Guard and Fire Brigade will be published today, June 30. Youngsters who wish to appear for the examination can apply through the website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Personnel Selection Board www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in from July 7.

One can apply for this exam only through this website and can apply for the exam by 15th August. For the first time in the police examination, the Tamil language qualification examination is conducted along with the general examination as per the government guidelines.

Help desks will be operational from July 7 at the Tamil Nadu Uniform Selection Board Office, all district Superintendent of Police Office and the Office of the Municipal Commissioner of Police to explain the queries to applicants. These help centers will be open 7 days a week.