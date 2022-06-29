TamilNadu

Stalin thanks Sitharaman for accepting GST meet in Madurai

Stalin said, "On behalf of the Temple City and its people, we warmly welcome the Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble State Ministers, and senior officials."
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle to thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for accepting the invitation to join GST Council Meet at Madurai.

He added, "I thank Hon'ble Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman for accepting our invitation and agreeing to have the next #GSTCouncilMeet at Madurai. On behalf of the Temple City and its people, we warmly welcome the Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble State Ministers and senior officials!" (sic).

