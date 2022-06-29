Implement Tamil test exemption in TNPSC this yr: Parents of PwD

CHENNAI: Parents for persons with disabilities (PwD) have filed a petition at the State Commissionerate for Differently Abled to provide exemption for Tamil language in TNPSC exams for their wards from this year. The State government had passed a GO exempting Tamil eligibility test but with a condition that the students can attend exams only next year.

The Chairman and Union Secretary for the State Commissionerate for the Differently Abled said that the TNPSC Group-4 examination will be held on July 24.

"Students with disabilities have been preparing for TNPSC exam for more than five years. Students who have studied in Tamil, would not be able to take up English and the students who have studied English would not be able to take up Tamil.

Allowing them to take exams next year will only restricted the number of candidates and will increase the burden on them," one of the parents said.

The parents have requested the Tamil Nadu Government to conduct the examination in Tamil and English like other examinations this year also.

On May 25, the State government had exempted differently-abled from appearing for the mandatory Tamil test.