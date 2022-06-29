Health dept to organise 31st mega vaccination camp on July 10

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary P Senthilkumar distributed over 50,000 masks to the general public at Luz Corner, Mylapore on Wednesday. He mentioned that 31st Covid mega vaccination campwill be organised on July 10 with one lakh camps set up across the State.
"With Covid cases continuing to increase across the country, 15 states report over 1,000 cases on a daily basis. Wearing mask and vaccination is the only prevention from the virus. We have around 67,500 masks, and distributed from 9 am - 1 pm to create awareness among the public," said Subramanian.
"There is no exception from wearing face masks for the people. Additionally, there are public gatherings coming up such as political meetings, temple festivals, it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain physical distance," he added.
Around 300 streets in Chennai have over three - five covid cases, the minister stated that there is no need for containment zone as infected patients are asymptomatic.
The state health department has planned to organise 31st mega vaccination camp on July 10 with one lakh camps in Tamil Nadu. Of which 3,000 camps will be set up in Chennai city.
"For the last two nega vaccination drives we had one lakh camps and there was a positive response from the public. However, as many as 38.22 lakh people are yet to get their first dose of Covid vaccine, and 1.10 crore due to second dose. The officials are taking line list of 1.48 crore people who have not taken their due vaccination across the State," said the health minister.