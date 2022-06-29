Health dept to organise 31st mega vaccination camp on July 10

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary P Senthilkumar distributed over 50,000 masks to the general public at Luz Corner, Mylapore on Wednesday. He mentioned that 31st Covid mega vaccination campwill be organised on July 10 with one lakh camps set up across the State.

"With Covid cases continuing to increase across the country, 15 states report over 1,000 cases on a daily basis. Wearing mask and vaccination is the only prevention from the virus. We have around 67,500 masks, and distributed from 9 am - 1 pm to create awareness among the public," said Subramanian.