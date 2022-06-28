Theni mother, daughter die, son battling for life in suicide pact

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

MADURAI: Two of a family, including mother and daughter, died of suicide at Santhipuram, a village near Varusanadu in Theni district. The deceased have been identified as Aandichi (35) and her daughter Kaviya (17). They were found dead in a farm house at the village on Monday morning, sources said. Besides, a 14-year-old Krishnakumar, son of Aandichi, is battling for life after he was rushed to Theni GMCH. Investigations revealed that Aandichi consumed poison pills before giving it to her daughter and son, since her dairy business was not enterprising and she borrowed a lot. However, she could not pay back the money borrowed from a lender, who allegedly harassed her. Frustrated Aandichi took the extreme decision to end her life and her children. Based on a complaint lodged by Alagammal, mother of Aandichi, Varusanadu police have filed a case, sources said.