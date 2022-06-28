Ruling DMK expects more from Congress as 2024 election nears

CHENNAI: Indian National Congress (INC) must break more sweat if it were to impress some of its allies, especially the DMK, in the run up to the Lok Sabha election due in April/May 2024.

The DMK, one of the trusted allies of a flailing Congress party, has not been greatly impressed by the Congress style of politicking in recent years, mainly since the drubbing in the last few Assembly polls up north. The Dravidian party has stated enough to suggest that the INC must hit the streets more often than it already does to take on a bullish BJP. The dissatisfaction of the DMK was palpable when it had described the grand old party’s nationwide agitation against the ED (enforcement directorate) grilling of the Gandhis as an ‘uprising’ after a period of lethargy in the recent years.

Dedicating a whole page to express its satisfaction at the Congress newfound exuberance, DMK party organ ‘Murasoli’ had called it a resurgence after lethargy. DMK insiders who echoed similar views privately did not hold back their reservations when they disclosed that the Congress cannot sit back and expect the allies to do wonders for it during the LS polls.

“We were out of power for 10 years till 2021. Did our leaders meet people occasionally? We would not have returned to power in 2021 if we had done that. How many national level events did Congress organize to build public opinion against the ruling BJP in the last couple of years. We are glad that they have found their mojo at least now, ” said a DMK senior on condition of anonymity. Concurring with his cabinet colleague, a state level DMK functionary reasoned that the Congress must organize events so frequently that it will not only lift their cadre spirit and draw public attention, but worry the BJP. “If Murasoli says Congress was lethargic, they must realize that it is DMK’s collective view and they are being watched by us, ” the leader added.

Even a few Congress leaders from the state were not averse to admitting that organizing token protests/agitations will not sustain the political momentum.

“Our leaders should look beyond social media traction. It’s time we seriously wondered why issues like record high inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, falling rupee value and communal disharmony are not creating public unease and troubling the BJP. Indeed, the media is not favourable to us even when we reach out to the people. But, we must stop blaming and find a solution to changing the scenario, ” remarked the TNCC senior requesting not be named.

Efforts to contact state Congress chief K S Alagiri proved futile till late evening.