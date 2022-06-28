Only 8% hospitalisation due to Covid in TN: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: As Covid cases are rising in Tamil Nadu only 8 per cent patients are now hospitalised, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian while addressing media after inaugurating blood donation camp at Madras Medical College (MMC) on Tuesday. He pointed that the possibility of oxygen requirment is less across the State.

"Though the coronavirus cases surge two - three times higher in India, but Tamil Nadu witness a gradual increase. As on Monday, a total of 8,222 active cases across the state, of which Chennai has the highest numbers with 3,618. The RT-PCR samples are increased from 12,000 to over 25,000 testings in Chennai alone," said Subramanian.

Even contact tracing is done in the city, currently 207 streets have more than 3 Covid cases, and 181 streets with over 5 cases. As many as 136 patients are under treatment in hospitals, of which government hospitals have 51 patients, and 85 Covid patients treated at private hospitals. The requirement of oxygen decreased as infected patients are asymptomatic.

"At least 92 percent Covid infected patients are under home isolation, and only 8 per cent are hospitalised. Among them only one person with comorbid condition at RGGGH is under oxygen support," he said.

Commenting on the restrictions, the Health Minister explained that as per Union government guidelines. The State with over 40 per cent bed occupancy, and virus infected patients are above 10 per cent through RT-PCR testing, the restrictions can be imposed in the respective State.

Meanwhile, at the camp initially as many as 341 students donated blood. Additionally, a vehicle through CSR fund inaugurated to ferry the students of MMC to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for training.