Heavy rains likely in 13 TN districts, moderate showers in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday issues heavy rainfall warning for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours due to change in wind direction. Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the same.

"Due to the change in the westerly wind direction several districts of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Thenkasi is likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

He added that many areas in the state including Chennai is expected to get light to moderate rains for three days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature decreased in the city, the weather station in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.3 degree Celsius and 33.9 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 25.2 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam reported 24.7 degree Celsius. The temperature is expected to decrease for the next few days.

"Fishermen advised not to veture into the sea till July 2. As the strong wind to blow at 40 kmph to 50 kmph speed along the Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining South Tamil Nadu region, and southwest Bay of Bengal, Kerala coast, Karnataka and Lakshadweep," warned the official.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours. The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Nilgiris with 8 cm, and Coimbatore received 1 cm.