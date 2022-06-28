HC quashes charge sheets filed against DMK, VCK leaders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed a charge sheet pending against CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state committee secretary R Mutharasan, DMK Rajya Sabha MP M Shanmugam, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan in a special court trying the cases against MPs and MLAs.

The cases were booked against the opposition leaders for staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as in favour of implementing the Labour Protection Act in 2019.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras HC had quashed the charge sheet filed against the DMK, left and VCK leaders. The leaders had approached the HC for a direction to quash the charge sheet filed by the prosecution.