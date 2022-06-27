Slight decline over limited testing? 1,461 Covid cases in TN

CHENNAI: The cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu saw a slight decline, possibly due to the drop in testing over the weekend as 1,461 new cases, including three imported cases —one each from Indonesia, Kuwait and Karnataka — were reported on Monday. The total number of cases of Covid in the State stands at 34,69,805.

Chennai recorded the highest number of 543 Covid cases, while 240 cases of Covid were reported in Chengalpattu. The cases of Covid saw a sharp spurt in Coimbatore that recorded 181 cases on Monday. Among other districts, as many as 75 cases were reported in Tiruvallur and 62 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari .

The active cases of Covid saw a further surge to 8,222 with highest of 3,616 active cases in Chennai. As many as 24,739 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the overall test positivity rate is 5.7 percent. Chengalpattu has the highest 10.3 per cent positivity, while 10.2 per cent in Coimbatore and 8.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent in Tiruvallur and Chennai respectively.

With 697 more people recovering from the infection in the State, total recoveries from Covid reached to 34,23,557. No more deaths due to Covid were recorded and toll is 38,026.