Country is straying into path of dictatorship: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Monday condemned the arrest of Teesta Seetalvad and said the country was straying into the path of dictatorship.

In a statement, Alagiri condemned the arrest of Ms Seetalvad and former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar by the Gujarat police, and said, “How could social activists and human rights groups function, if the courts encourage vengeful acts against people seeking justice? The Supreme Court wants to punish people questioning officials.”

Accusing Gujarat police of arresting Teesta and Sreekumar at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Alagiri said, “The country is straying into the path of dictatorship. It demonstrates the beginning of the end of rulers.”

Remarking that the apex court has the responsibility to protect those fighting for justice, the TNCC chief said that it was unfortunate that the SC advised action against Teesta to protect the rulers.

Stating that the whole nation lauded Teesta for single handedly fighting for justice against the Gujarat communal riots, the state Congress chief said that the apex court has extended its support to initiating vengeful action against her.

Citing the acquittal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from various cases related to the post-Godhra violence in Gujarat during his chief ministership in 2002, Alagiri took exception to the SC’s conclusion that the violence was spontaneous and the State did not conspire in the matter, and said that he could not comprehend the SC’s perception of the Gaurav Yatra undertaken by then Gujarat CM Modi after the violence.