Seeman likens temporary teacher recruitment scheme to Agnipath

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Seeman on Sunday urged the State government to stop the scheme of recruiting temporary teachers in government schools.

"The ruling DMK government is trying to destroy the dreams of lakhs of graduates aspiring to become government teachers by introducing the scheme of recruiting temporary teachers in government schools. DMK which promised to bring back the family pension scheme and has not implemented the scheme is further backstabbing the persons with the dream of becoming government teachers", said Seeman, in a statement.

Recently, the State government announced that 13,000 temporary teachers will be recruited for a salary ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000 per month. Seeman said that already in several government departments more than 50 percent of the workforce has been converted into temporary workers and further 13,000 temporary teachers will further weaken the school education system in the state by bringing mental agony to teachers which will affect the education of the students.

Seeman also compared the 'Agnipath' scheme of the Union government with the recruitment of temporary teachers. "The BJP government in the centre in a bid to compromise the national security has introduced a temporary recruitment process named 'Agnipath' and how can the DMK government which is opposing it can repeat the same. Teachers who are more important than others help in creating a better future generation and this temporary recruitment will only pave the way for corruption and maladministration", added Seeman.