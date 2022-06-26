Over 1 kg of gold seized from Sri Lankan air passengers, woman held
Representative image
TamilNadu

Over 1 kg of gold seized from Sri Lankan air passengers, woman held

The seized gold was weighing 1.27 kg worth Rs 59.26 lakh and a woman passenger was arrested as the value of the precious metal crossed Rs 20 lakh.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Over 1 kg of gold worth Rs 59.26 lakh was seized from passengers who arrived at Chennai airport from Sri Lanka and a woman has been arrested in this connection, the Customs Department said on Sunday.

The authorities on specific inputs intercepted few passengers who arrived from Colombo on Friday and recovered the precious metal, which was concealed in their inner garments, an official release said.

The seized gold was weighing 1.27 kg worth Rs 59.26 lakh and a woman passenger was arrested as the value of the precious metal crossed Rs 20 lakh.

According to Customs Department, an individual is allowed to carry gold worth only up to Rs 20 lakh with proper documents.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

woman
Gold Seized
held
passengers
Customs Department
gold seized from Sri Lankan air passengers
Sri Lankan air passengers
woman held
Chennai airport from Sri Lanka

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in