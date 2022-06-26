Nearly 2L TN students register for courses in Arts & Science Colleges

CHENNAI: Merely a few days after the notification, the admissions to Science and Arts college in Tamil Nadu nearly reached two lakh. After engineering enrollment, the Undergraduate (UG) admission process for 2022-2023 in Tamil Nadu government Arts and Science colleges (TNGASC) was started on Wednesday last.

At present, a total of 163 government Arts and Science colleges were functioning across the State.

A senior official from the Collegiate Education department told DT Next that about 1.8 lakh students have registered to pursue various courses in the Arts and Science colleges across the State.

The official pointed out that the last date for submitting the application online will be on July 7, he said: "Students could also read the detail guidelines to fill the application forms that were available on the websites."

The official said the selection process would be done based on the merit list, which would be released once the registration process was over. "Students could register multiple choices of UG courses," he said.

"They could also select their choice of colleges and for which the list was also available in the portal," he added.

He said if the students do not have the facilities to pay application fees through the internet, they could visit admission facilitation centers directly and make the payment.

"The students would be intimated with regard to their admission status on their registered mobile number from time to time, " he said adding that the applicants could also enquire about the fee structure of the course, which would be the same compared to last year.