TN records 1,382 fresh Covid cases, no deaths reported

CHENNAI: As many as 1,382 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Saturday. The State has reported 34,66,872 cases of Covid-19 so far. As the testing of samples dropped to 24,775, keeping overall test positivity rate was 5.2 percent.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Chennai stood at 607 with a positivity of 8 percent and 240 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. Chengalpattu also recorded a spurt in the TPR that is 11.1 percent. The active cases reached 6,677, with Chennai recording the highest active cases of 3,080.

Among other districts, Coimbatore recorded 89 cases of Covid-19 and 83 Covid19 cases in Thiruvallur. About 66 cases were reported in Kancheepuram and 60 cases are reported in Chengalpattu.

As many as 617 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,22,169. With no more deaths due to Covid-19, the death toll stays 38,026.