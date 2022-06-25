TamilNadu

Land encroached by pvt amusement park retrieved

However, sources said that only the buildings on the encroached 32-acre land will be inaccessible and that the amusement park would be functioning normally.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The revenue officials retrieved the 32 acres of land encroached by a private amusement park in Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The Queensland amusement park situated near the National Highway in Sriperumbudur had encroached upon 32 acres of land worth Rs 200 crores belonging to the government.

On Saturday, based on the order of the Kancheepuram district collector M Aarthi, the revenue officials headed by the RDO Sylendran and Tahsildar Jayakanthan retrieved the property from the private firm and sealed the buildings which were on the property. However, the theme park was functioning normally.

