Engg enrolment 70K in less than a week; may cross 1.2L

CHENNAI: In less than one week, the enrolment of the students seeking engineering seats in the state was nearing 70,000 even as more than 20 days are left for the last date of registration. The enrolment is expected to cross 1.2 lakh this year.

The online registrations for engineering courses across the state has begun on June 20. On the first day, the enrolment of the students stood at 18,763.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions in charge and additional director of Higher Education Department Dr T Purushothaman on Friday told DT Next that on the second day, the total online registration was 35,162 on Tuesday last.

“On the third day the enrolment increased to 48,955 till Wednesday 6 pm,” he said adding, “on Thursday it was 59,509 applicants, who had registered.”

Stating that on Friday till 6 pm, a total of 69,720 students have submitted their applications, Purushothaman, however, said of the total registration, only 33,429 applications have paid the registration fee.

He said of the total students, who paid the payment for registration, as many as 13,314 students have uploaded their required certificates.

According to him, this year also, TNEA 2022 is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

The official said that the authorities were involved in collecting exact details of the students, who have studied in state-run schools and would be eligible for a 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation, for admission to various engineering colleges this year.

The last date for online registration will be July 19 and after a gap of three days, the random number will be assigned to the students.

The certificate verification will also begin on July 20 and would go up to July 31.

On August 8, the rank list will be published and accordingly, the counselling will start on August 16 and would end on September 18.

For two decades till 2018, Anna University has been conducting engineering admissions through single-window counselling. However, it changed in 2019 after differences propped up between Anna University and the Higher Education Department over the reconstitution of the TNEA committee. Since then, the DOTE has been conducting engineering counselling.