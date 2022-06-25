Coconut farmers demand fixed MSP for copra, stage protest

TIRUCHY: Coconut farmers from Pattukkottai staged a rally on Saturday. They demanded a fixed MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 150/kg of copra and Rs 15/kg of coconut as the present price was too low and only the middlemen make profit.

They also broke thousands of coconuts to express their anger.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Coconut Farmers Association and other farmers’ associations, walked for around 2 km from Aranthangi Mukkam Gandhi statue roundabout to Pattukkottai Periyar Bus stand and broke coconuts to show their frustration against low prices of coconuts.

They asked the government to stop importing palm oil and distribute coconut oil instead in all Cooperative Society outlets.

“We’ve been demanding to open a Coconut Procurement Centre at Pattukkottai and promote value-added products to help farmers,” said C Krishnamurthy, state president, who led the protest.

He added that the middlemen earn more profits in the coconut business.

“We want the government to fix at least Rs 15/kg for coconut and Rs 150/kg for copra, as the middlemen procure coconut at Rs 10/kg and Rs 100/kg for copra, sell them at a higher price and earn more than farmers,” Krishnamurthy said.

Farmers also urged the government to use coconut oil at anganwadis and noon meal centres.