30 students test positive in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Thirty students of Thoothukudi Government Medical College have been tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

G Rajendran, dean of the college, confirmed it saying all cases were asymptomatic. “All those tested positive showed no signs of infection,” he said.

During a regular check-up, students from the second year were tested positive for the virus.

However, they have been quarantined as per Covid norms and would remain in isolation for 5 days. Currently, 6 active cases are being treated in the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

“They had shown symptoms like fever and headache but nobody required oxygen support,” clarified the dean.

