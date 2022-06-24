TNSTC told to pay Rs 1.67 cr to ex-Army man

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court on Friday ordered the TNSTC to pay a compensation of Rs 1.67 crore to an ex-serviceman who lost his leg in an accident.

Dhanasekara Pandian (37), a resident from Vempur village in Andipatti in Theni, was serving in Army when he came for annual vacation to his in-law’s house at Guntur with his wife. On June 12, 2018, while Dhanasekara Pandian and his wife were proceeding on Tiruchy- Pudukkottai highway, they were hit by a TNSTC bus in which he sustained severe injuries on his right leg. Though rushed to the hospital, his leg had to be amputated due to the injuries. Navalpattu police registered a case and were investigating.

Subsequently, Dhanasekara Pandian was relieved from service. Later, he approached the court for compensation from TNSTC. On Friday, Tiruchy Additional Court judge Somasundaram ordered the TNSTC a compensation of Rs 1.67 crore to Dhanasekara Pandian.