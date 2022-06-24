Students seek transfer of teacher who came drunk

TIRUPATTUR: Students of a panchayat union middle school at Koothandakuppam near Natrampalli blocked Mallakunda Road demanding the transfer of a teacher who came drunk to school, on Thursday.

Sources revealed that the school had a strength of 135 students and that one of the teachers was in the habit of coming to school drunk and also allowing his wife to conduct classes for students. When the local village panchayat president complained about this to education officials they ordered the shifting of both the school headmistress and the teacher concerned.

On hearing of this, students staged a road roko demanding that only the alcoholic teacher should be shifted and not the school headmistress.

On receipt of information, Natramapalli police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating students. Based on the police assuring them of action, the students withdrew their agitation and traffic resumed as usual.