Stalin to launch 'Kalloori Kanavu' scheme tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the 'Kalloori Kanavu' scheme on Saturday in Nehru Indoor Stadium.

'Kalloori Kanavu' scheme will be part of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme in which students will be given career guidance. Students will be provided information about the courses, colleges and the job opportunities after completing the college. Students of government and government aided schools in Chennai will participate in the event in which top educational and research institutes will set up stalls to provide information about the courses and colleges.

Also in the event, HCL technologies will sign an MOU with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to provide training for 2,500 government school students and to take them for jobs. The training will be provided for free by the State government. The event will be organised across the State from June 29 to July 2 on consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu wrote a DO letter to all district collectors on details about conducting 'Kalloori Kanavu' programs in their districts. Irai Anbu also listed out the schedules of the program in the districts and the details of speakers to be arranged for addressing the students on career guidance who are picked from renowned institutes.