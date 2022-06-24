SC declines TN plea for adding in-service quota seats for NEET 2021

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court was hearing a plea that was submitted by Kaviyarasan MP and others that sought a direction to 92 in-service quota seats of NEET super specialty 2021 in newly added states, in addition to making them available to all candidates, irrespective of their joining in previous rounds.

The 92 in-service quota seats were surrendered by Tamil Nadu to the All-India Quota, this year.

The vacation bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justice CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia dismissed the plea on Thursday, and stated that the top court on May 9, had allowed a mop-up round for all unfilled/stray/vacant super-specialty seats subject to the condition that any doctor who joined earlier rounds will not be eligible for the mop-up round.

The bench then asserted that no more processions will be made with the contentions raised by the petitioner in light of order passed by the SC. It stated, “We cannot go against the judgement. When the law is laid down by this court, now merely because you’re not a party to the judgement.”

The vacation bench of SC failed and dismissed the writ petition, as there’s already a SC ordered direction.

In the view of the mop-up round being held, a suitable extension of time is granted by SC for completing the admissions, on May 9.