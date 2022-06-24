TamilNadu

GO issued to reduce retirement age for disabled to 40 yrs in TN

Chief Minister M K Stalin on this request had agreed to reduce the retirement age of disabled people from 40 years.
GO issued to reduce retirement age for disabled to 40 yrs in TN
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced to reduce the retirement age for the disabled from 50 years to 40 years. In this regard, the government had issued a Government Order.

The Department of Welfare of the Disabled and social welfare kept forward the demand for grants and rights for the disabled people in the previous budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on this request had agreed to reduce the retirement age of disabled people from 40 years.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Tamil Nadu Government
Retirement age
Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
Government Order
Disabled
disabled people
Department of Welfare of the Disabled

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in