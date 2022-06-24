GO issued to reduce retirement age for disabled to 40 yrs in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced to reduce the retirement age for the disabled from 50 years to 40 years. In this regard, the government had issued a Government Order.

The Department of Welfare of the Disabled and social welfare kept forward the demand for grants and rights for the disabled people in the previous budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on this request had agreed to reduce the retirement age of disabled people from 40 years.