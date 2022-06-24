2 diff-abled women killed in wall collapse

TIRUPATTUR: Two old women were killed on the spot when the wall of their house collapsed on them due to incessant rain in the early hours of Friday. Police said that Rajammal (72) and Sundari (65) both daughters of Chinnammal of Mandalanayanagunda near Tirupattur were asleep in their house when due to the incessant rain on Thursday night, the water sodden wall suddenly collapsed killing both of the on the spot. However, their mother Chinnammal escaped unhurt. Based on information by village panchayat president Murugan, Kandli police registered a case and sent the bodies to Tirupattur GH for post mortem. Sources revealed that both the victims were differently abled.