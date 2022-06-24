2 Aavin officials suspended for graft

COIMBATORE: Two Aavin officials were placed under suspension on Thursday for swindling more than Rs 1 crore in Coimbatore. It was found during an audit that Subramani had swindled Rs 20 lakh, while he was in charge for Aavin parlour in Tirupur and again Rs 70 lakh while being employed as a sales in-charge in RS Puram area. Similarly, Sujith Kumar had failed to deposit Rs 15 lakh through sale of Aavin products. As their misappropriation of funds came to light after a DVAC raid, the duo was placed under suspension.