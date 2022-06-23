Govt-run institute offers courses in labour studies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies has invited applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses from interested candidates.

The courses include BA (Labour Management) and MA (Labour Management) undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses, Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Administration (PGDLA) part-time course, and Diploma in Labour Laws with Administrative Law (weekend) course.

These undergraduate and postgraduate courses are affiliated with the University of Madras and the diploma courses are recognised by the State government.

Completing these courses would enable the youth to obtain jobs in the human resource departments of various companies, said a statement from the institute, adding that many former students are well-placed in various industries as human resource managers.

The BA (Labour Management) and MA (Labour Management) undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses, PGDLA part-time course and DLL weekend courses are included in the Tamil Nadu Factories Labour Welfare Officers Rules as preferential qualifications for appointment of Labour Welfare Officer, it added.

That apart, the BA (Labour Management), MA (Labour Management) and PGDLA courses are the preferential qualifications for appointment as Assistant Commissioner of Labour and Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department.

Those who passed Class 12 may apply for BA (Labour Management) and any graduate may apply for MA (Labour Management), PGDLA and DLL with AL courses.

Applications for these courses will be issued till July 4 and filled in application must be submitted by registered post, speed post or courier, along with the application fee of Rs 200 (SC/ST Rs 100) by way of Demand Draft in favour of “The Director, Tamilnadu Institute of Labour Studies”, payable at Chennai.

The candidates will be selected based on the marks and government rules and regulations, a release from the State government said.