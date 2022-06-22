Mettupalayam residents object to building of wall by pvt farm

COIMBATORE: Residents of Indira Nagar in Mettupalayam have raised objections to construction of a wall surrounding a private farm.

They alleged that construction of a wall in the farm, owned by a DMK leader might block flow of water in the valley resulting in flooding in their locality.

“Following intrusion by elephants and wild boars in his farm, the fence is being replaced with a concrete wall. If a high rise concrete wall comes up, then water flowing down the drain during rains may get diverted into the Indira Nagar locality,” said R Manikandan, a local resident. In one of the worst incidents in 1994, as many as 14 persons from the neighbourhood were washed away. In 2014, a 6-year-old girl, daughter of an ambulance driver, was washed away after floods entered the residential locality in Indira Nagar.

Following objection, works have been stopped temporarily.

A senior revenue department official said that she would look into the issue and take necessary action.

“As I am unaware of the issue, I will find it out and initiate further action,” she said.