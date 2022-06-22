Meteoric rise of Adani proof of BJP’s scientific corruption: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Wednesday said the meteoric rise of the Adani Group in the last eight years demonstrates the scientific corruption of the BJP regime.

Referring to the recent allegation of Ceylon Electricity Board MMC Ferdinando's allegation that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressurised his Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha to award a wind energy project to Adani group, Alagiri said the allegation, which was subsequently retracted by the Lankan officer, has demolished the image built by Modi around him.

“Adani’s growth in the last eight years demonstrates that the BJP regime was engaging in scientific corruption using businessmen. The entire government machinery is behind Adani. The enforcement directorate is embracing Adani. He has become the blue-eyed boy of various other government institutions,” Alagiri remarked.

Accusing the ruling BJP of taking hefty sums through electoral bonds from people like Adani after letting them grow, Alagiri said that the BJP has legalised corruption and expanded the corruption net outside India by helping Adani gain a foothold in foreign countries like Australia and Sri Lanka. Alagiri also added that it would be appropriate to call the gains secured by the BJP through the rise of Adani’s and Ambani’s Himalayan corruption.

Citing the Forbes report on the exponential growth of Gowtham Adani, whose asset value rose from US dollar 8.9 billion two years ago to US $ 50.5 billion in 2021 and US $ 90 billion in March 2022, the TNCC chief said that the assets of Adani increased by US$ 49 billion in 2021 alone and he had generated a weekly revenue of Rs 6,000 crore. Alleging that Adani’s asset value rose by 1830% during the eight-year BJP regime led by Modi, the state Congress chief said that with the support and grace of Prime Minister Modi, Adani has risen from 313 to 12th rank in the global rank of richest men. It will demonstrate who the Modi regime works for, Alagiri said, adding that the asset value of Adani’s and Ambani’s have increased manifold, while the poor people have lost their livelihood and suffered impoverishment.