Lorry falls into 200-foot gorge, driver killed near Pernambut

VELLORE: The driver of a lorry was killed on the spot when the vehicle tumbled into a 200-foot deep gorge at Bathalapalli near Pernambut early on Wednesday.

Police said that driver Velmurugan (38) of Thanjavur was working for a Sriperumbudur-based company and was on his way to Kancheepuram with a load of rice bags from KGF in Karnataka on Tuesday night.

As the vehicle was negotiating the ghat road, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle which then tumbled into a 200 feet gorge killing Velmurugan on the spot.

Police along with fire service personnel succeeded in retrieving the driver’s body. A case was registered.