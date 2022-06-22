Covid causes disease even after vaccination, says noted virologist

VELLORE: Unlike diseases like polio, measles and influenza which provide immunity after vaccination, the coronavirus will reinfect even those vaccinated if their immunity is low and safe practices like masking, social distancing and hand washing are not followed, said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John on Friday.

Talking to this reporter, he said, “We’ve to respect Covid-protocol and also ensure that booster doses are advocated immediately as the coverage in India is less than 5%. We’ve to understand that the virus is going to be with us and hence ensure that all precautionary measures are followed without fail. Giving up wearing masks and not following either social distancing or hand washing will only push up re-infected cases shortly.”

He added that this is the endemic phase of Covid. “The disease spreads due to new births and growth, which will keep up primary infection in the above-mentioned cases and also reinfection in already vaccinated cases,” he pointed out

Asked about the increasing number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, he said monitoring daily rise in cases would not be as helpful as monitoring the average of seven days, as “this average in India has not crossed the 10,000-case mark”.

Meanwhile, Dr V Manivannan, Vellore corporation health officer, said that all medical infrastructure in the city was ready to meet any exigency.

“Active cases are being monitored. Hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds are all ready in case of need,” he added.