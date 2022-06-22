Covid causes disease even after vaccination, says noted virologist

VELLORE: Unlike diseases like polio, measles and influenza which provide immunity after vaccination, the coronavirus will reinfect even those vaccinated if their immunity is low and safe practices like masking, social distancing and hand washing are not followed, said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John on Friday.
Talking to this reporter, he said, “We’ve to respect Covid-protocol and also ensure that booster doses are advocated immediately as the coverage in India is less than 5%. We’ve to understand that the virus is going to be with us and hence ensure that all precautionary measures are followed without fail. Giving up wearing masks and not following either social distancing or hand washing will only push up re-infected cases shortly.”
He added that this is the endemic phase of Covid. “The disease spreads due to new births and growth, which will keep up primary infection in the above-mentioned cases and also reinfection in already vaccinated cases,” he pointed out
Asked about the increasing number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, he said monitoring daily rise in cases would not be as helpful as monitoring the average of seven days, as “this average in India has not crossed the 10,000-case mark”.
Meanwhile, Dr V Manivannan, Vellore corporation health officer, said that all medical infrastructure in the city was ready to meet any exigency.
“Active cases are being monitored. Hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds are all ready in case of need,” he added.
Kancheepuram makes face masks, social distancing mandatory
The Kancheepuram district administration has made face masks and social distancing mandatory for the people to control the spread of Covid.
Since cases are increasing again in Tamil Nadu, the district administration has asked people to wear a face mask and follow social distancing up to 6 feet in all public places.
All shops are asked to keep hand sanitiser at the entrance and people should be allowed to enter the shop only after sanitising their hands and checking their body temperature.
“Shopping complexes should not switch on air-conditioners; instead, they must open the windows for air circulation,” the order said.
“No more than 100 people must be present at the same time during a marriage ceremony. Only 50 people allowed to attend a funeral.” The district administration also advised people not to step out of the house and/or travel outside the district unnecessarily and asked everyone to get fully vaccinated.
With 128 new cases on Tuesday, Chengalpattu records highest TPR at 8.5%
Tamil Nadu’s recorded 737 new cases, including a case from the UAE on Tuesday. Now, 4,366 active cases in the State have taken the total number of cases to 34,62,297.
Over 16,700 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. TN’s overall test positivity rate (TPR) spiked to 4%.
Chennai recorded 383 new cases on Tuesday, which is 89 more cases from the previous day. With 2,103 active cases (highest in TN), city’s TPR is 5.9%. Chengalpattu’s 128 new cases leads to 8.5% TPR.
Tiruvallur reported 49 cases, Coimbatore 42 cases and Kancheepuram 26 cases. In the past 24 hours, 322 people have recovered in the State, and the total number of recoveries has reached 34,19,905. With no new fatalities, TN’s death toll stands at 38,026.