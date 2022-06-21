TN cabinet to meet to June 27; online rummy issue to be discussed

CHENNAI: The State cabinet is set to meet on June 27 and Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair the meeting. It will be the second cabinet meeting in the year after the March 5th meeting which was convened to discuss the State Budget.

According to Secretariat sources, three key issues to be discussed are the action to be taken on online rummy, to implement Rs 1,000 per month scheme for all girl students opting for higher education and for smoother conduct of Chess Olympiad.

Sources also said that as the Committee for online Rummy headed by retired Justice K Chandru formed on June 10 is expected to submit its report by June 25. A discussion on the subject and an ordinance to ban online rummy is expected.

Sources further said that meeting will also review the revamped maternity benefit scheme which is now altered into higher education scheme in which Rs 1,000 per month will be provided for all girl students joining colleges. As the Class 12 results were out and the college admission process is set to commence, the State government had to finalise the scheme, sources said.

Also, the 44th International Chess Olympiad is nearing and preparations are going at a rapid pace. State Cabinet will discuss about infusing additional funds for the high profile international event sheduled at coastal Mamallapuram.

Sources further said that as the GST compensation period is set to end on June 30, there will be discussions on GST and about the progress of MOUs and investments.