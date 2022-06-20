TamilNadu

7 held with explosives, lethal weapons during check in Tiruchy

Navalpattu police led by Inspector Vetrivel intersected the vehicle near MIET College check post on Tiruchy-Pudukkottai Road.
TIRUCHY: Police arrested seven persons from a car with explosives and lethal weapons on Monday.

When the car (TN 02 AT 7576) sped away, police teams gave a chase and stopped it. They found two country bombs, two swords and other lethal weapons.

Police arrested the 7 occupants who were identified as G Manikandan (29) from Kulithalai, P Vairavel (36), from Somarasampettai, R Rajesh (45) from Karumandapam, D Gunasekaran (28) from Athavathur in Tiruchy, M Ravi (21) from Kulithalai, R Deenadayalan (29) from Perugamani and P Raja (39) from Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy.

